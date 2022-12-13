3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $117.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a mkt perform rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded 3M from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.57.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $126.85 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $181.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.06.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Options Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

