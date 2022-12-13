3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.23.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock opened at $126.85 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $181.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.06. The firm has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $213,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in 3M by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,632,000 after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

