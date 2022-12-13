435,000 Shares in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Bought by HGC Investment Management Inc.

HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 435,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Waldencast at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Waldencast in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Waldencast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,365,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Waldencast by 610.6% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 213,707 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Waldencast by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Waldencast in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Waldencast from $12.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Waldencast Stock Performance

Waldencast Profile

Shares of WALD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.55. 1,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,567. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. Waldencast plc has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

(Get Rating)

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.