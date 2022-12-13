730 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 730 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Visa Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:V traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.85. 39,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,822,380. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

