77,500 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 77,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on KNX. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 3.0 %
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
