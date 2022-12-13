90,981 Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 90,981 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 40.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,273,000 after buying an additional 250,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,744,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 572,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,922,000 after acquiring an additional 101,866 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $137.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $605.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.60 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 36.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

