AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Boosted by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 787,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,809 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 4.8% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $120,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $53,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $165.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.74. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.20 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Argus cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.