AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.1% of Intersect Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $37,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.
AbbVie Stock Up 1.4 %
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Read More
