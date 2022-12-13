AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading Down 4.1%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 99,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,010,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.
ABCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of -0.42.
AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.
