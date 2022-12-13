AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading Down 4.1%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 99,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,010,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of -0.42.

Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 51.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 659.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 129,744 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $156,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Further Reading

