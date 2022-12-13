ABCMETA (META) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 20% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $48.78 million and approximately $20,381.69 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 31% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00013072 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00034721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00042953 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005588 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020249 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00241849 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00057417 USD and is down -7.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $17,770.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

