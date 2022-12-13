ABCMETA Price Down 27.3% This Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $57.78 million and approximately $17,851.72 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00061739 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $17,393.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

