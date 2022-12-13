Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 300.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,645 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 186,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 39,261 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 527.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 107,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of SIVR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,244. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

