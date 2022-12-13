Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
AKR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.
Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE AKR opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,189,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50,623 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
