Acala Token (ACA) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000718 BTC on exchanges. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $73.00 million and approximately $10.73 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00013072 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00034721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00042953 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005588 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020249 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00241849 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 571,172,222 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.12320333 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,942,528.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

