Accelerate Acquisition (NYSE:AAQC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.09

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Accelerate Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Accelerate Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Acquisition Company Profile

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors.

