Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 4.5% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 172,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 33.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,565,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 226,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,030,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 378.3% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 17.8% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $292.34 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.37. The company has a market cap of $184.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.60.

In other news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

