Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.98 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 28.35 ($0.35). 423,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 792,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.90 ($0.35).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Accrol Group in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Accrol Group alerts:

Accrol Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.13. The stock has a market cap of £90.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72.

About Accrol Group

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

