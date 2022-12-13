Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Price Target Increased to €11.10 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from €11.00 ($11.58) to €11.10 ($11.68) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ANIOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Acerinox from €16.00 ($16.84) to €15.50 ($16.32) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Acerinox from €10.50 ($11.05) to €10.20 ($10.74) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.27.

Get Acerinox alerts:

Acerinox Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $4.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Acerinox has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.85.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.