Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Up 214.0% in November

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 214.0% from the November 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACRHF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Acreage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Acreage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Acreage Price Performance

OTCMKTS ACRHF opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. Acreage has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.08.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

