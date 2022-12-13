Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) shares were down 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 1,466 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Adhera Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $674,880.00, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17.

About Adhera Therapeutics

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of drugs. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018. Adhera Therapeutics, Inc is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

