Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,683 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $337.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.96.

ADBE opened at $338.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.60. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $675.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

