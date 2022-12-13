Adshares Price Tops $1.34 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last week, Adshares has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $45.89 million and $633,674.33 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00007554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009315 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00024851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005463 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001926 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000757 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,221,820 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

