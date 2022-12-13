Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Price Target Raised to €134.00

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €125.00 ($131.58) to €134.00 ($141.05) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aeroports de Paris from €114.00 ($120.00) to €120.00 ($126.32) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aeroports de Paris from €142.00 ($149.47) to €138.00 ($145.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aeroports de Paris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €126.00 ($132.63) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Aeroports de Paris from €121.00 ($127.37) to €150.00 ($157.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeroports de Paris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEOXF remained flat at $142.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 12 month low of $120.47 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.22 and its 200-day moving average is $131.35.

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment offers security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

