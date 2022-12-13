AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on AgileThought in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AgileThought in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AgileThought in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AgileThought has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of AgileThought stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. AgileThought has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $171.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. AgileThought had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. Analysts anticipate that AgileThought will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 39,192 shares of AgileThought stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $154,024.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 815,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,865 shares of company stock worth $243,892. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AgileThought in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 9.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in AgileThought by 110.5% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

