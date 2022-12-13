Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

Agiliti Stock Performance

Agiliti stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.44. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.68 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Agiliti

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.57.

In related news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $79,086.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,902.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agiliti

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Stories

