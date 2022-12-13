AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) CEO Acquires $18,400.00 in Stock

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Hayes acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $18,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,826.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anthony Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Anthony Hayes bought 5,000 shares of AIkido Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $17,400.00.

AIkido Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of AIKI stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. AIkido Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIkido Pharma ( NASDAQ:AIKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.40). On average, analysts predict that AIkido Pharma Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of AIkido Pharma from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AIkido Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIKI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in AIkido Pharma by 247.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 71,284 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 630.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 74,824 shares in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

