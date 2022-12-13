Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.70 million-$21.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.42 million.

AIRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Airgain to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airgain currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. Airgain has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director James K. Sims sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $54,772.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 319,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,176.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Airgain during the second quarter worth $881,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 105,601 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Airgain during the second quarter valued at about $573,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Airgain by 10.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Airgain by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

