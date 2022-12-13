Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.70 million-$21.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.42 million.

Airgain Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. Airgain has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01.

Get Airgain alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Airgain to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airgain currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Airgain

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $54,772.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 319,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,176.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Airgain by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 105,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Airgain by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Airgain by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 10.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the second quarter valued at approximately $881,000. 62.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airgain

(Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.