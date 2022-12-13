Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Trading 3% Higher

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) shares traded up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.03. 178,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 332,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Akerna Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Akerna

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akerna by 178.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,966 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akerna in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akerna in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akerna by 342.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 792,521 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akerna by 111.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 580,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

