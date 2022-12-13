Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Trading 3% Higher

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) shares traded up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.03. 178,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 332,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.
The company has a market cap of $4.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.
