Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.04

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.04 and last traded at C$13.52, with a volume of 788222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.51.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 168.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.03, for a total value of C$1,102,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,455,365.92. In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.03, for a total value of C$1,102,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,455,365.92. Also, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 14,167 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total transaction of C$166,603.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$273,337.68. Insiders sold a total of 368,610 shares of company stock worth $4,093,473 in the last three months.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

