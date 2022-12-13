Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $106.06

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.06 and last traded at $106.06, with a volume of 139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Albany International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.21.

Albany International Increases Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $260.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. On average, analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.15%.

Institutional Trading of Albany International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Albany International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,065,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth about $719,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Albany International by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 20,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Albany International by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Stories

