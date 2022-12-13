Alchemix USD (ALUSD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $234.63 Million

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Alchemix USD has a total market capitalization of $234.63 million and approximately $2,729.25 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alchemix USD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemix USD token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00005530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Alchemix USD Profile

Alchemix USD was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. Alchemix USD’s official message board is alchemixfi.medium.com. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemix USD’s official website is alchemix.fi.

Alchemix USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemix USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

