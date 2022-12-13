Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives $173.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total transaction of $582,893.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total transaction of $582,893.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,215,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,557. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.5 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARE opened at $150.07 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.14 and a 200 day moving average of $149.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 143.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

