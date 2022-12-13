Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Down 69.2% in November

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the November 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %

AGNPF opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

