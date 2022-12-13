Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATD. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 0.9 %

ATD opened at C$62.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$60.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.50. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$45.23 and a 52-week high of C$63.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.70 billion. Analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.9200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.