ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Mizuho

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALE. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ALLETE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

ALLETE Stock Performance

NYSE ALE opened at $65.37 on Friday. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average of $59.03.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ALLETE by 8.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in ALLETE during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ALLETE by 15.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

