AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a growth of 493.0% from the November 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.0327 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 749,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49,574 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 501,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

