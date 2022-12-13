AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a growth of 493.0% from the November 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $15.06.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 749,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49,574 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 501,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the period.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
