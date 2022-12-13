Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Trading Up 6.3 %

Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Allied Healthcare Products has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 70.44%. The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

