Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,420 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $36,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.21. The company had a trading volume of 476,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,339,748. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

