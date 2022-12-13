Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lifted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $215,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,257 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,871.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after purchasing an additional 345,148 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,909.2% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,874,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,698.8% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,306,000 after buying an additional 287,587 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $93.56 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

