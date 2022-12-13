Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $9,360,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,995.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

