Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Federated Hermes Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,113 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $392,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,486,000. Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,314,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

Alphabet stock opened at $97.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day moving average is $105.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

