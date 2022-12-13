Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

