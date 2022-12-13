Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Given a C$13.50 Price Target at TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$13.50 price target on Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark raised their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares began coverage on Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a C$13.50 target price for the company.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ARR stock opened at C$8.91 on Friday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1 year low of C$6.70 and a 1 year high of C$14.73. The stock has a market cap of C$270.99 million and a PE ratio of -51.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a current ratio of 102.67.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties ( TSE:ARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.