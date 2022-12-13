Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.89.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.