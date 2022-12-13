Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 871,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 24,220,748 shares.The stock last traded at $2.93 and had previously closed at $2.87.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1457 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,117,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after buying an additional 220,331 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 335,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 159,810 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,315,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after buying an additional 310,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

