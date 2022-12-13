Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1457 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 4.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 78,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 3.8% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 10.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 0.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,270,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 11.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

