American Bank Incorporated Plans Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:AMBK)

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
American Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMBK remained flat at $17.93 during trading hours on Tuesday. American Bank has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80.
About American Bank
