American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. American Homes 4 Rent has a dividend payout ratio of 138.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.53.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,904 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after buying an additional 4,233,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,704 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $20,141,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

