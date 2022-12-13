American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
American Lithium Minerals Stock Down 12.5 %
AMLM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. 38,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,637. American Lithium Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.
American Lithium Minerals Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Lithium Minerals (AMLM)
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.