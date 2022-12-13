American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Lithium Minerals Stock Down 12.5 %

AMLM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. 38,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,637. American Lithium Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

American Lithium Minerals Company Profile

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, engages in mineral exploration for lithium and rare earth minerals in the United States. The company's properties include Stonewall Flat Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,250 acres on Stonewall Playa in Nevada's Lida Valley Basin; and Kingman Rare Earth project comprising two individual properties, which include Kingman Feldspar Mine and the Mineral X property.

